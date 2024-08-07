Supreme show champion and commercial champion shown by Derrick Forde and family, Corrandulla, Co Galway. \ Swarber Photography.

While Galway failed to bring the Sam Maguire home, silverware headed back to Corrandulla with breeder Derrick Forde and family, claiming supreme show champion at this year’s Bonniconlon Show. Having won the Limousin-cross calf class earlier in the day, the Milbrook Dartangan-cross Empire D’Ochain heifer Lizo, collected the commercial champion sash, before being tapped out as supreme champion of the show.

Reserve supreme champion went to A and P Kelly, Co Westmeath, for their 18-month pedigree Limousin heifer Kilcastle Trudi, sired by Whinfellpark Lomu. The powerful heifer was selected as Limousin champion by Irish Farmers Journal beef editor and Limousin and Charolais judge for the day, Adam Woods.

All-Ireland calf classes

Both the junior and senior All-Ireland calf finals made their way back to Donegal this year. Renowned breeder Pearse McNamee, Co Donegal, claimed the junior title with his Belgian Blue-cross bull calf, sired by Moderato (BB6700), and collected reserve in the senior calf class for good measure.

Martin McLaughlin saw his Charolais-cross calf Sneachta in the money yet again winning the senior calf class. She is sired by a CF52 stockbull, from a Lanzac dam.

Breed champions

Standing reserve, commercial champion to the supreme champion of the show was Leitrim breeder Cian McGloin’s Blue-cross heifer Mrs Dingle, sired by PPS, winning the no-tooth class earlier in the afternoon, while reserve in the Limousin section went to David Coogan’s Clooncara Upshot, a young bull sired by Ampertaine Jackpot.

The Flatley Bros, Kilkelly, saw their heifer Glanview Mayflower storm to victory yet again, winning the Shorthorn championship, following on from her supreme champion title in Crossmolina the week prior, while young Sligo breeder Martin McKeown saw his heifer calf Moygara Begonia clinch the reserve title.

Both champion and reserve Charolais titles travelled to Sligo. Shane Tully saw his Lapon-sired bull calf Macmelving Unique claim top spot, with Eamon and Daniel O’Connor’s Breaghwyhill Unique, a January 2023-born daughter of Ocean, claiming reserve.

Elaine and Paddy Henelly’s Seepa Simmental herd clinched the breed champion with Seepa Ruby, a Cloonagh Just a Dream-sired heifer, with local man Jamie Reape and his January 2024 bull calf Ballycarra Scott tapped out as reserve.

The O’Doherty family took both champion and reserve Belgian Blue champion home to the Banner county, with Docs Saoirse, an April 2023-born Moderato daughter claiming champion, while young gun Darragh O’Doherty saw his heifer Darragh Docs Rachel claiming reserve. Darragh took the young handlers title home with him for good measure, after a fantastic display of showmanship.

Angus senior champion went to Ballinrobe man Shane McGreal with Carnaculla Wilma, a Bunally John G daughter, with local breeder Conor Boyce taking junior Angus champion with Quignalegan Walter.

All-Ireland senior calf champion was Sneachta, exhibited by Martin McLaughlin, Co Donegal. \ Swarber Photography

Shorthorn champion went to Glannview Mayflowee, exhibited by the Flatley Bros, Kilkelly, Co Mayo. \ Swarber Photography.

Senior Angus champion went to Shane and Alex McGreal for Carrnacull Wilma. \ Swarber Photography

Reserve Limousin champion Clooncara Upshot, exhibited by David Coogan, Kilmovee, Co Mayo. \ Swarber Photography.

Elaine Hennelly, Rosses Point, Co Sligo with Simmental champion Seepa Ruby. \ Swarber Photography

Champion and reserve champion Belgian Blue went to the O'Doherty family, Co Clare. \ Swarber Photography