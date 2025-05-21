There was a huge entry of 192 working dogs on the Farmers Marts online timed auction for working dogs that ran from the 12 to 14 of May. Demand from around the world for high-quality dogs was strong, leading to an overall clearance rate of 77%.

The sale was topped by a fully trained quality black and white bitch named Mainstay Jan that sold for £13,300 (€15,788). Jan was put forward for sale by Sion Morgan from Penrith and she will be heading off to her new home in Germany.

The second-highest price of the day was another fully trained dog, this time from Dewi Jenkins. This quality dog, named Myfarian Sam, was purchased by an Irish buyer for £12,600 (€14,959).

The third dog to sell for a five-figure sum was Efail Jinny, from Iwan Rees who described her as a class act that is capable of doing any job asked of her. It was a Bradwell-based buyer who placed the winning bid of £10,300 (€12,230). The trained dog section achieved an average price of £5,340 (€6,340) per dog sold.

Partly trained and pups

The partly trained section was topped at £4,950 (€5,876) by the two-year-old bitch named Sally from Welsh-based trainer Josh Elliott. The winning bidder on this occasion came from Kent. The partly trained consignment went on to average £2,865 (€3,402) per dog sold.

Topping an extremely strong pup category was Ru from David Evans from Brecon. This quality daughter of the stand-out dog Kemi Jack was picked up by an American buyer for £6,000 (€7,125).

The next-highest-priced pup came from well-known Irish dog trainer Pat Byrne. His pup Holly sold for £4,000 (€4,750). The pup section achieved an average price of £1,295 (€1,538).