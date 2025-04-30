John Keena, chairperson of Tullamore show, Amanda Brennan, FBD, Chelsey Cox McDonald, secretary of Tullamore show, Emer O'Byrne, FBD, Joe Molloy, vice chairperson of Tullamore show, and pat Gilligan, FBD, at the launch of the 2025 FBD National Livesock Show in Tullamore. \ Jeff Harvey

National Livestock Show launched with young handlers event

On Sunday 27 April, Tullamore show launched their 2025 FBD National Livestock Show in Tullamore Mart. The launch was held in conjunction with the show’s young handler event, which attracted young enthusiasts from all over Ireland.

It was an action-packed day filled with grooming demonstrations, showing classes, washing demos, health and safety talks, photography tips and much more. Some of the best in the showing business gave talks on the day.

The event was free to everyone, with just over 350 people attending the event, which was followed by the future stars of the show ring, featuring Dexter, Salers and Blonde d’Aquitaine breeds.