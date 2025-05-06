Ampertaine Upfront, which sold for the highest price of 45,000gns. \ MacGregor Photography

Trade was strong across the board at the British Limousin Cattle Society's show and sale of bulls and heifers at Borderway Mart, Carlisle, on Saturday last.

Bidding was fierce, as 24 bulls sold for five-figure sums, resulting in an average price of £10,040 (€11,849) for the 91% of bulls sold, up £1,826 on the same sale last year.

Taking the highest price of the day at 45,000gns (€55,764) was the outstanding Ampertaine Upfront, exhibited by Co Derry breeder James McKay.

Having been tapped out as reserve senior champion, this September 2023-born son of the 35,000gns Ampertaine Majestic attracted bids from all corners, before settling with the renowned Haltcliffe herd.

A double carrier of the F94L gene, he boasted some impressive figures for growth, beef value and carcase weight.

Mckay's success did not stop there, as he also parted company with Ampertaine Ultravox for 15,000gns (€18,588).

This 19-month-old bull is a son of Barrons Major and the Bailea Bullion daughter Ampertaine Halo.

Second-highest price

Selling for the second-highest price of 20,000gns (€24,784) was the senior champion Cowin Ultrasonic, exhibited by Dyfan and Carol James. Sired by Westpit Omaha and out of Cowin Medeni, he carries one copy of the Q204X and F94L genes.

Pabo United was next best at 18,000gns (€22,305), brought out by W P Hughes and son, Anglesey. A first-prizewinner in his class, this August 2023-born bull is out of Pabo Rolex and was acquired by Mike and Lisa Massie for their Elrick herd.

Judge Stephanie Dick awarded the overall championship to Goldies Upperclass, the property of Bruce Goldie. A son of Ampertaine Elgin, he went on to sell for 18,000gns (€22,305) to the Beachmount herd.

Co Antrim breeders C and F McAuley made the journey across the Irish Sea worthwhile, as they received 14,000gns (€17,348) for Carmorn Uform. A son of Glenrock Redemption and an Ampertaine Nugent-bred cow, he went to auction carrying two copies of the profit gene.

Females topped at 9,000gns (€11,152) for Harestone Suzette, sired by the Irish-bred Carrickmore Maximus. Exhibited by Neil Barclay, she sold alongside her nine-month-old heifer calf Harestone Valentia.

Read all about the sale in Carlisle in this week's Irish Farmers Journal.