Solway View Tate ET, overall champion which sold for 50,000gns. \ Wayne Hutchinson

A number of breeds held their May shows and sales at Borderway Mart, Carlisle, at the weekend. There was a scorching trade across the board, with a number of breeds breaking records at the venue.

On Friday, the British Blue Cattle Society held its show, with the sale taking place on Saturday morning. It proved to be a memorable day for Kevin Watret and the Solway herd, as he claimed the overall male championship and reserve overall male championship with Solway View Tate ET and Solway View Tenley ET.

The Solway pair came to auction with a fine resumé, having claimed the overall male champion and reserve overall male champion at the Royal Highland Show in 2024.

On Saturday, things only got better for the Dumfries-based herd, as the overall champion Solway View Tate ET sold for a record-breaking 50,000gns (€62,347) to Coul Estate in Perthshire, Scotland.

Solway View Tenley ET followed at 12,000gns (€14,963), selling to Messrs Fleming from Roxburghshire.

It marked a momentous day for Irish genetics, as both bulls are sons of the Irish-bred AI sire, Boherard Overdose. Tate’s dam is a daughter of Solway View Firecracker, while Tenley’s dam is a daughter of the famous Bedgebury Kent. Solway sold another Overdose son for 14,000gns (€17,457).

Almeley Tom Grennan ET, a first prize-winner in his class realised 20,000gns (€24,938) for G L Morgan, a son of Drybarrows Cawdale and Lukeroyal Lovely.

Wrapping him up for its Gass herd in Ayrshire was J W Kay and Co.

Coul Estate Partnership commanded 18,000gns for the second prize-winner, Coul Blue Thunderflash. A rising two-year-old son of Solway View Odin and a Coolbanagher Ivor-bred cow, he was purchased by B Baillie from Orkney.

Matching him at the same money was Jean Mackay’s intermediate champion Harelaw Tennent’s ET. This black June 2023-born bull is a son of Sandyvale Jagerbomb and the Kersey Geronimo-bred cow Woodend Leonna. He will now join the Abington herd in Lanarkshire.

Demand was just as fierce for Belgian Blue heifers, as 31 heifers averaged £5,517, producing a clearance of 88%.

Leading the female trade at 12,000gns was Drift Ursie from A S Phillips and son. Born in September 2024, this super stylish young heifer is a daughter of Topgun Splash.

Grangewood Platinum, which sold for 20,000gns. \ MacGregor Photography

Charolais

In the Charolais ring, 30 bulls sold for an average of £11,581, while attaining a clearance of 98%, setting a new record at the centre.

A top price of 55,000gns was paid for Goldies Unbeatable ET, exhibited by Hamish Goldie from Dumfries in Scotland. Having won the reserve overall supreme champion under judge Robbie McNeill, Unbeatable proved the highlight of the day, with Harestone having the final call when the bidding was complete.

A son of Gretnahoues Heman and Goldies IceQueen, this November 2023-born bull has some impressive figures behind him, with a calving ease of +11.9 and a carcase weight figure of +68, as well as carrying two copies of the F94L gene.

Thrunton Uplander from Ian Campbell and sons traded at 18,000gns, selling to Messrs Limond from Ayrshire. This rising two-year-old bull is a son of Baillieston Orcadian and the Thrunton Gladiator daughter, Thrunton Lilac. A second prize-winner in his class, he also offered buyers some eye-catching numbers, including a calving figure of +7.9.

Irish breeding was back to the fore once again, when Caylers Vinny sold at 18,000gns for David and Louise Barker. One of the younger lots on the day at just 16-months-old, he is a son of the Irish-bred Goldstar Simon and the Goldies Icon daughter, Caylers Polly. A first prize-winner in his class, he was bought in a three-way partnership between the Solwayfirth, Glenericht and Firhills herds.

The overall male championship was awarded to Newhouse Unionjack, brought out by R M Adam and son. Born in December 2023, this Ballinlare Phantom son is out of the Maerdy Hearthrob daughter, Newhouse Micah. Carrying a copy of both the F94L and Q204X genes, he was acquired by Messrs Lindsay from Kirriemuir at 15,000gns.

Topping the Charolais female trade at 14,000gns was Grinshill Valentia, the property of the Coppinger Wyllie Partnership. Just nine months old, this classy young heifer is a daughter of Lochend Nighthawk and went to sale with an attractive set of figures, most notably a calving figure of +17.4 and a self replacing index of +66. In total, 12 Charolais heifers sold for an average of £6,483.

Tonley Vettel A130 which sold for 12,500gns. \ MacGregor Photography

Simmental

A full clearance was achieved in the Simmentals, as 14 bulls retailed for an average of £9,787, a new breed record in Carlisle.

It was a sizzling Simmental trade, as Grangewood Platinum topped the prices at 20,000gns, selling to Jim Goldies Newbiemain’s herd in Dumfries.

Bred by the Leedham family, this Ranfurly Impeccable son is out of the homebred dam Grangewood Tollies Iris. Backed up by a solid set of figures across terminal and replacement, this September 2023-born bull stood first in his class in the pre-sale show.

Messrs Johnston from Falkirk purchased Hepplewhite Premium 23 (P) at 12,000gns. Born in July 2023, this Highcross Matador 21 son was bred by John and Olive June Trafford.

A call of 12,000gns also wrapped up Delfur Peaky Blinder 23 ET for Messrs Hogg and Partners. A second prize-winner in his class, this Islavale Magnum 21 son was bred by Delfur farms in Aberlour, Scotland.

Goldies Unbeatable ET, which sold for 55,000gns. \ MacGregor Photography

Angus

There was a 100% clearance in the Angus section, coupled with an average sale price of £7,852 for the 23 bulls sold.

The sale leader came in the form of Tonley Vettel A130, which sold at 12,500gns for Neil A Wattie. Having picked up the reserve junior championship earlier that day, this Kilmaluag Eriskay T203 son caught the eye of Messrs Thomas from Powys.

Shorthorn prices peaked at 12,000gns for the reserve junior male champion Stonehills Tonka (P) exhibited by G L Riby. Overall, 10 Shorthorn bulls averaged £6,678 with an 82% clearance.

Hallfield Umpire matched the Blonde d’Aquitaine breed record at Carlisle for P Weightmand and sons, when he sold for 12,000gns. A 100% clearance was had in the Blondes, as seven bulls averaged £8,490.