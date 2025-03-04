Winners of the 2025 Pedigree Cattle Breeders All-Star Awards. \ Alf Harvey

The Pedigree Cattle Breeders Council of Ireland held its fourth annual all-star awards at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise, on Saturday.

Each breed society nominated the breeder or animal they believed best represented their breed in 2024.

The 17 recipients were chosen based on show or sale success, while some were selected on indices or lifelong dedication to their breed.

The night kicked off with a gala dinner, which was followed by the presentation of awards to all recipients by special guest Damien O'Reilly from the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS).

Past council chair Sean Sherman thanked everyone who supported the event since its establishment in 2020.

Current chair Seamus Nagle thanked Sherman and past secretary Laurie Harney for organising the event for the last four years.

Harney later received the honorary award for his dedication and service to the council.

The other award winners on the night were as follows:

Charolais

Shane Maguire from Co Meath received the Charolais award for his bull calf, Dundoire Victorious.

Simmental

Receiving the Simmental award was Garrett Behan from Co Laois with Clonagh Hazel Eyes.

Aubrac

Patrick McGarrigle received the Aubrac award for promoting the easy finishing and carcass attributes of the breed.

Limousin

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society nominated Ernevalley Temptress owned by Eddie Lynch for its award.

Speckled Park

Pat Morrison was chosen by the Irish Speckled Park Society for his dedication to the breed.

Hereford

The Irish Hereford Breed Society nominated Hillock Poll 1 Ivy owned by Jack and Shane Larkin as its winner.

Irish Aberdeen Angus

Jadam Lady Sandra X150 received the Irish Aberdeen Angus award for breeders Adam and Enda Kearney.

Irish Holstein Friesian

Claiming the Holstein Friesian award was Eedy Doorman Fame Ex96, bred by the Helen family from Co Cork.

Parthenaise

Having earlier received the honorary award, Laurie Harney received a lifetime dedication award from the Irish Parthenaise Cattle Society.

Irish Angus

Nominated for the Irish Angus Cattle Society award was Dillon Vancouver, owned by Brendan and Niall Regan.

Belgian Blue

Tommy and Pauline Fitzgerald received the Belgian Blue award for Heatherview Roxie.

Shorthorn

Ricketstown Flossy Sky owned by Conor Murphy was chosen by the Irish Shorthorn Cattle Society as its recipient.

Blonde d’Aquitaine

Pauline and Pat Finnan of Lattin Blondes in Co Tipperary won the Blonde award for their dedication to the breed.

Salers

Spiddal Bláithín received the Irish Salers Cattle Society award for Patsy Conneely from Co Galway.

Dexter

Lesley Sandes received the Irish Dexter Cattle Society award for her service and dedication to the breed.

Piedmontese

The Irish Piedmontese Cattle Society also chose Lesley Sandes as its recipient for her dedication and promotion of the breed.

Pick up a copy of this week's Irish Farmers Journal to read all about it.