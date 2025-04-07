Ryans Wanna Be Red which sold for the highest price of €6,600.

Angus breeders from all over Munster traveled to Golden Vale Mart, Kilmallock, on Saturday 5 April, for the Munster Angus Breeders Premier show and sale of bulls.

Quality lots were met with a strong trade, achieving record prices and setting a new record sale average.

Auctioneer Denis Barrett reported 94% of the 30 bulls on offer sold for an average of €4,430, up over €1,100 from the same sale in 2024, and seven bulls sold for €5,000 or more.

All bulls presented for sale were breeder-bred, genomic tested, pre-sale inspected, and fertility tested, attracting a broad customer base of dairy, suckler and pedigree farmers.

Ryans Wanna Be Red

Robert Shannon from the well-known Gabriel Angus herd in Ballydehob Co Cork took care of proceedings in the show ring. For his overall champion he selected Ryans Wanna Be Red from the herd of Ger Ryan in Ballyhooly, Co Cork.

Wanna Be Red is a September 2023 born son of Dovea Genetics AI sire, Lisduff Red Pepper, and went on to sell for highest price of €6,600, setting a new record price at the event. He offered a five-star terminal index of €103 and five-star dairy beef index (DBI) of €142.

Selling for the second highest price of the day was one of the younger lots on the day, Luddenmore Lord Hackett from the herd of Michael Sheahan in Cappawhite Co Tipperary.

A first prize winner in his class, this January 2024 born bull is a son of Drumhill Exeter V105 and sold for €5,800. He displayed an attractive DBI of €147 accompanied by below breed average calving figures across beef and dairy.

Te Mania Nebo son

Receiving €5,600 for Swanky W594 was Thomas Prendiville from Co Kerry.

This star-studded bull carries five stars across terminal, replacement and dairy beef, as well as below breed average calving figures on beef and dairy. He is a son of the top Australian sire, Te Mania Nebo, while his mother is a daughter of Te Mania Berkley B1.

Reserve champion went the way of the first bull through the ring, Ardglass Will Smith, from the herd of Aidan Crowley in Co Cork.

Born in August 2023, he is a son of Rosemead Karona and the Mogeely Joe daughter, Woodcock Lena. He carries a DBI of €126 along with below breed average calving figures on beef and dairy, and went on to sell for €4,600.

Crowley's success continued as his second entry, Ardglass William, went on to sell for €5,200, which is also sired by Rosemead Karona and out of Beryl Niamh, a daughter of Ballymagrine Wonder.

Conicard duo

Also trading at €5,200 was the high-index Conicard Winston exhibited by Patrick and Kieran Kelly from Abbeyfeale in Co Limerick. Born in September 2023, he is a son of Progressive Genetics' AI sire, Prohurst Eoghan W759.

Following in his footsteps was his herd mate Conicard Weston, selling for €5,100. Another September 2023 born bull with a nice balance of indices, he is also sired by Prohurst Eoghan W759.

Pick up this week's Irish Farmers Journal to read the full report from the sale.