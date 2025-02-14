Kirsty Dhubh 3rd of Blingery, overall female champion, which sold for a breed record of 35,000gns. \ Mac Gregor Photography

The breed record for a Highland female was shattered at the breed’s spring sale at United Auctions in Oban on Monday, when the female champion from Sunday’s show sold for 35,000gns.

Kirsty Dhubh 3rd of Blingery smashed the previous breed record for a female by 15,000gns.

Brought out by Morven Coghill on behalf of owner Peter Haig Thomas, from Blingery Farms in Caithness, this black-coated four-year-old daughter of Cameron Dubh of Kelby attracted unprecedented interest in the sale ring, before selling to the Carnegie family, for their Balrownie herd at Brechin, Angus.

Cruachan Min of Cladich, which sold for 12,000gns. \ Mac Gregor Photography

Securing the second-highest priced animal at 12,000gns was US-based Highland breeder Stacia Danielson from Iowa, who bought Cruachan Min of Cladich, a two-year-old bull from Jon and Queenie Strickland, based in Dalmally.

This one is a son of Angus 2nd of Sorne, the Cladich herd's stock bull, which sold for a record-breaking 27,000gns and has produced two heifer calf champions for the Strickland family.

Mrs Danielson plans to take semen from this bull in the UK and export it to the United States.

Falloch of Rannoch, overall male champion which sold 10,000gns. \ Mac Gregor Photography

The overall male champion, Falloch of Rannoch, was next best at 10,000gns.

Exhibited by Donald and Malcolm MacNaughton from Kelty in Fife, Rannoch was purchased by the Stockley herd based near Hereford.

Sired by Seamus Ruadh of Craigowmill, he was bred from the multi-award-winning Skye family and was junior male champion at the Stars of the Future Show in 2023.