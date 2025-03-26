Cartronfree Unbelievable ET, which sold for the highest price of €26,700. \ Alfie Shaw

Irish Limousin breeders kicked off their sale season in style at Central Auctions, Roscrea, on Saturday, as they produced one of their best sales in history.

In total, 45 bulls found new homes, resulting in a clearance of 94%, which was met with a record-breaking average of €5,958, which exceeded the society’s previous breed record average by €219.

The highlight of the day came when John and Martina Browne from Granard in Co Longford sold their 16-month-old bull Cartronfree Unbelievable ET for a staggering €26,700.

Sired by Pabo Rocknroll, his mother Ampertaine Odell was purchased for 13,000gns at Carlisle and comes from a proven cow family at the highly regarded Ampertaine herd.

A second-prizewinner in his class, he catalogued with a five-star terminal index of €140 and a massive beef sub-index of €205. After a marathon of bidding, auctioneer George Chandler knocked him down to Dovea Genetics for its AI stud.

Senior champion

Next best at €12,200 was the overall senior champion Lisna Unique from the herd of Dermot Shaughnessy, based in Co Galway. This stylish August 2023-born bull is a son of Ampertaine Elgin and a Ampertaine Gigolo-bred dam. He catalogued with a four-star replacement index of €118 and went to auction carrying one copy of both the F94L and Q204X genes. He will now join a herd in Co Sligo.

A bid of €8,600 secured Drombanny Ulm exhibited by Patrick Sheahan from Co Limerick. A first-prize winner in his class, this high-index bull offered a page full of stars along with breed average calving figures on beef cows and heifers. A double F94L carrier, Ulm is a son of Jurancon and the Usse daughter, Drombanny Nirvana. He was the pick of a Co Monaghan-based purchaser.

Gamin son

Trading at €8,000 was the reserve senior champion Templequain Unbelievable, brought out by Brendan O’Shea from Co Laois. Sired by Gamin, this October 2023-born bull goes back to a homebred dam by Templequain Kel. He displayed a five-star terminal index of €175, as well as a carcase weight figure of +35kg and sold to a herd in Northern Ireland.

Star-studded bull

Not far behind at €7,800 was Knockcoolkeare Unstopabull ET, exhibited by Michael Roche from Co Limerick. This star-studded bull is a son of Ampertaine Foreman and an Ampertaine Commander-bred cow, going back to a long line of Castleview females. A double carrier of the Q204X gene, he was acquired by a herd in Northern Ireland.

A Co Carlow farmer secured the second prizewinner Keltic Utrillo for €7,100. Bred in Co Meath by Teleri Thomas, this high index bull is a son of Jaurel and the Keltic Handsome daughter Keltic Nest. He ranks in the top 1% of the breed for milk and carries two copies of the F94L gene.

Scottish judge

Judge Keith Redpath from Kelso in Scotland tapped out Brackan Vinnie as his overall junior champion. Bred by Padraig Gormley from Carrigallen in Co Leitrim, Vinnie is a son of the 70,000gns Ampertaine Magnum and Brackan Spice Girl. Having enjoyed a successful show season last summer, the double F94L carrier attracted a bid of €6,800 from a top-end suckler herd in Co Cavan.

Two bulls at €6,600

Tipperary-based breeder Brendan Hogan parted company with Oldtown Useful at €6,600. Born in September 2023 and sired by Ampertaine Majestic, this double F94L carrier packed a tremendous set of indexes and was the choice lot of a Co Kerry farmer.

Dermot Shaughnessy capped off a memorable day as he realised €6,600 for Lisna Victor. Born in January 2024, this Loyal son offered a nice array of indexes, as well as two copies of the F94L gene. He will now join a herd Co Clare.

Templequain Unbelievable, which sold for 8,000gns. \ Alfie Shaw

Drombanny Ulm, which sold for €8,600. \ Alfie Shaw