Overall commercial champion in Balmoral, Rolex, exhibited by Conor McVeigh of MCV Competitions. \ Swarber Photography

There were some mouth-watering commercial classes on day two of Balmoral Show at the Eikon Exhibition Centre.

The biggest class of the day - best commercial beef heifer under 30 months of age - was divided into three categories based on weight.

All three were fiercely contested, with some big-money heifers going head to head.

A massive crowd watched on as judge Andrew Ireland from Ayrshire took on the difficult task of placing the tremendous line-up of cattle.

MCV Competitions

To the delight of MCV Competitions and Conor McVeigh, the May 2024-born Limousin-cross heifer Rolex was the Ayrshire man's choice for overall commercial champion.

Bred by James Mackle, this stylish black daughter of the 180,000gns Graiggoch Rambo fought off some serious competition to claim the coveted title.

She pipped a stunning young red heifer to the title in the form of Baby Spice, exhibited by RMC Commercials, which was awarded the reserve overall commercial championship.

Maisy Lee with her reserve overall commercial champion at Balmoral Show Baby Spice.

Shown by young Maisy Lee, Baby Spice is a May 2024-born daughter of Claddagh McCabe. Bred by the Matchett family, she was purchased by RMC at the Royal Ulster Beef and Lamb championships in November 2024.

Record Breaker

S and J Smyth picked up a red rosette with Record Breaker, a May 2024-born heifer bred in the Republic of Ireland by Michael Boyle, while JCB Commercials gained a red ribbon with Venus, a February 2024-born Limousin-cross heifer.

The duo were in the limelight once again when they took the best beef steer under 30 months of age class with their Boherard Overdose-sired calf.

The well-known Jalex team won the best breeding heifer under 30 months of age class with Ya Beauty. This January 2023-born heifer is a daughter of the Belgian Blue sire 3033 Du Grand Bon Dieu.

Performance classes

John Moore adjudicated in the performance classes, where he awarded the overall interbreed performance bull champion to Robert McWilliams with his Charolais bull Stranagone Valorous, a May 2024-born son of stock bull Stranagone Jones.

Standing reserve to him was Ian Davidson with Ballyrickard Volvo, a June 2024-born son of Gleneagle Icon.

James Porter with Uppermill Secret Stash 2nd, champion interbreed performance heifer at Balmoral Show.

Taking the overall interbreed performance heifer championship was James Porter from Gill Hall Estate with the Shorthorn heifer Uppermill Secret Stash 2nd, a March 2024-born daughter of Perfection of Skaillhouse.

Pushing her way into reserve champion was the Simmental heifer Ranfurly Weikel 56TH R5, exhibited by the Hazelton family. This stunning March 2023-born heifer is a daughter of Annick Talisker.

Pick up next week's Irish Farmers Journal to read all about this year's Balmoral Show.