A strong contingent of overseas buyers drove demand at the Premier Simmental show and sale at Roscommon Mart on Saturday.

Auctioneer Tom Cox had plenty of fingers wagging as the average price for bulls settled at €5,947, up from €4,230 in 2024, with a clearance of 88% recorded.

Selling for the highest price of €16,000 was Coose Rounder PP, exhibited by John and Ronan Tuohy from Co Clare. Securing him for their Drumsleed Herd in Kincardinshire, Scotland, was was Gerald and Morag Smith.

Homozygous polled

This homozygous polled bull was born in October 2023 and is a son of Coose Kojack P and Coose Kitty P, a Steinadler dam, going back to a Raceview bred cow. He carries a three-star replacement and terminal index within breed, coupled with above breed average calving figures.

The Coose herd also recorded the second highest price with another homozygous polled bull, Coose Shootout ET PP, which sold for €11,000 to Clive Houdley for his Manor Park Herd in Lockerbie, Scotland.

Having been awarded the junior male champion by judge Eamon McCluskey from Co Derry, this five-star terminal bull attracted lots of ringside interest, as Tom Cox opened him at €10,000.

Sired by Coose Jericho P, this 13-month-old bull is out of the Tiset Darwin dam, Crackley Iris 92f P.

Reserve junior male champion

Next best at €7,800, was the reserve junior male champion Loughnavalley Romeo, exhibited by Peter Fagan from Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

This December 2023-born bull is sired by Rathnashan Norman ET and out of the Dermotstown G Mac daughter, Leeherd Lilly 367. A breeder from Wales had the final call on this single Q204X carrier.

Selling at €7,200 was Kilkitt Stormer P for the Brady family from Co Monaghan. Sired by Auroch Deuter PP and out of the Dermotstown Delboy bred dam Kilkitt Nadine, this 13-month-old bull was purchased by a Co Galway suckler farmer.

Taking home the senior male championship was Garrett Behan from Ballyfin in Co Laois with Clonagh Rollo Holly.

This September 2023-born Manor Park Hansome 16 son is out of the Banwy T-Rex dam Clonagh Holly Fawn. He also sold to Scotland, on this occasion to a large suckler enterprise for €6,600.

Heifers

Trade was just as buoyant in the female section with an average price of €4,132, up over €1,000 from the same sale last year, with a clearance of 89%.

Glanville Senorita, overall female champion which sold for €8,000. \ Swarber Photography

Leading the prices here was the overall female champion, Glanville Senorita, at €8,000.

Bred in Co Galway by Sean Larkin, this 14-month-old heifer is sired by Curaheen Gunshot P and out of the Anatrim Bodybuilder dam, Fearna Glamour ET. She was knocked down to a new breeder in Co Clare.

Trading at €7,000 was Carbery Samaira for the O'Halloran family from Cahir in Co Tipperary. Just 12 months old, Samaira is sired by the Bova AI sire, Derreen Jack, while her dam Mohona Honey is a daughter of Milnafua Graduate.

Tom O'Riordan purchased this class winner for his Ballyedmond Herd based in Co Cork.

