Three bulls made 6,000gns (€7,530) or more at the British Simmental Cattle Society’s show and sale of bulls and heifers at Dungannon Farmers Mart on Friday 21 March. A new breed record average was set at £5,477 (€6,546), up nearly £2,000 on the same sale last year, as six out of the eight bulls on offer sold.

Setting a new breed record price at the venue was the overall champion Corrick Presley, which sold for 7,200gns (€9,036). Shown by breeders Cecil and Scott McIlwaine from Co Tyrone, Presley stole the show when he caught the eye of judge Martin Cunningham, who described the champion as “a fantastic modern Simmental bull”.

Top 1% of the breed

A son of Seafort Gill and out of the Team Celtic daughter Corrick Matilda, he ranks in the top 1% of the breed for 400 and 600-weight. Securing him for his Sperrin pedigree herd in Co Tyrone was William Ferguson.

Two bulls traded at 6,000gns (€7,530), the first being Knockreagh Popstar 23, bred by Val and Conrad Fegan from Newry in Co Down. This November 2023-born bull is a son of Saltire Impressive 17 and sold to Robert Duncan from Co Derry.

Also hitting the 6,000gns (€7,530) mark was Drumacritten Robbie 24 ET brought out by W E Nelson from Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh. This 14-month-old Dermotstown Delboy son goes back to a long line of Drumacritten females and sold to Fermanagh man Ivan Henderson.

Taking home the highest price in the small entry of heifers was DG Rodney for Veaghmore Paris and Veaghmore Pebble, both of which sold for 3,500gns (€4,392).

