It’s been regarded by many as one of the best ever displays of breed champions in Balmoral, as some outstanding specimens of the various breeds took to the famous lawns at the Eikon Exhibition Center for last week’s showdown.

The quality of both the cattle and sheep on display was commended by everyone in attendance throughout the week. Friday’s beef Interbreed championship saw all 11 breed champions from Wednesday and the overall commercial champion from Thursday go head to head for the overall beef interbreed champion of the show.

After much deliberation, Kerry judge Matthew Goulding tapped out Stephen Maginn with his senior Salers bull Sidney, as the overall beef interbreed champion of the show. This marked a truly magnificent day for the Maginn family and the Salers breed.

Born in August 2020, Sidney is a French-bred stock bull sired by Intouchabl out of the great French cow Galante.

In reserve was a tremendous cow and calf outfit from the Limousin camp, Deerpark Shakira, who won the overall champion Limousin on Wednesday.

Exhibited by the Mulholland family, Shakira is a December 2021-born daughter of Wilodge Vantastic and was shown alongside her Glenrock Redemption-sired bull calf.

Winning the dairy Interbreed championship was Hallow and Annaghmore Holsteins with Annaghmore Fitz Atlee, a fantastic mature cow in milk born in April 2019. Standing reserve in the dairy interbreed championship was the overall champion Ayrshire, Carnell Barby Doll 13 VG87, exhibited by Stewart and Nyree Baxter.

In an outstanding line up of junior champions, the overall junior beef interbreed champion of the show went to the overall commercial champion in the form of a black Limousin cross heifer called Rolex.

Shown by MCV Competitions and Conor McVeigh, this May 2024 born heifer is a daughter of the 180,000gns Graiggoch Rambo.

Reserve junior beef interbreed champion went the way of the Charolais and Stranagone Verynice exhibited by Robert McWilliams.

Deerpark Shakira, overall champion Limousin. \ Alfie Shaw

Ballinalare Farm Nikita, overall champion Simmental. \ MacGregor Photography

Rolex, overall commercial champion and junior interbreed champion. \ Alfie Shaw

Hillhead Victor, overall champion British Blonde. \ MacGregor Photography

Croobs Blues Sapphire, overall champion British Blue. \ MacGregor Photography

Old Glenort Victorious Y514, overall champion Angus. \ MacGregor Photography

Derryola Clover, overall champion Dexter. \ MacGregor Photography

Stranagone Uncanny, overall champion Charolais. \ MacGregor Photography

Burren Royal Pandora, overall champion Irish Moiled. \ Alfie Shaw

Annaghmore Fitz Atlee, overall champion Holstein and dairy interbreed champion. \ Richard Hodgson Photography

Cherryvalley Wild Track, overall champion Shorthorn. \ Alfie Shaw

Carnell Barby Doll 13 VG87, champion Ayrshire and reserve dairy interbreed champion. \ Peter Houston

Tynedale 1 660 Perfection 691, overall champion Hereford. \ Alfie Shaw

Overall beef interbreed champion

Sidney, overall champion Salers, exhibited by Stephen Maginn.

Reserve beef interbreed champion

Deerpark Shakira, overall champion Limousin, exhibited by Conor and Ryan Mulholland.

Second reserve beef interbreed champion

Ballinalare Farm Nikita, overall champion Simmental, exhibited by Lee Wilson.

Beef interbreed junior champion

Rolex exhibited by MCV Competitions and Conor McVeigh.

Reserve beef interbreed junior champion

Stranagone Verynice exhibited by Robert McWilliams.

Dairy interbreed champion

Annaghmore Fitz Atlee, overall champion Holstein, exhibited by Hallow and Annaghmore Holsteins.

Reserve dairy interbreed champion

Carnell Barby Doll 13 VG87, overall champion Ayrshire, exhibited by Stewart and Nyree Baxter.

Second reserve dairy interbreed champion

Potterswalls Canadian Club Dawn, overall champion Jersey, exhibited by Ashley Fleming.

Commercial champion

Rolex exhibited by MCV Competitions and Conor McVeigh. Sire: Graiggoch Rambo.

Reserve champion commercial

Baby Spice exhibited by RMC Commercials. Sire: Claddagh McCabe.

Champion Aberdeen Angus

Old Glenort Victorious Y514 exhibited by James Porter. Sire: Carlhurlie Gentilex S124.

Reserve champion Aberdeen Angus

Glenbrae Redmouse Z166 exhibited by William Dodd. Sire: Mosshall Red Forrest V018.

Champion Hereford

Tynedale 1 660 Perfection 691 exhibited by the Haire family. Sire: Dorepoll 1 639 Perfection 691.

Reserve champion Hereford

Country Crest Brooks exhibited by Ciaran Kerr. Sire: Country Crest Brooks HH.

Champion Charolais

Stranagone Uncanny exhibited by Robert McWilliams. Sire: Stranagone Jones

Reserve champion Charolais

Falleninch Sancerre exhibited by Harry Heron. Sire: Barnsford Ferny.

Champion Simmental

Ballinalare Farm Nikita with her twin calves at foot exhibited by Lee Wilson. Sire: Saltire Impressive.

Reserve champion Simmental

Ranfurly Weikel 56TH R5 exhibited by the Hazelton family. Sire: Annick Talisker.

Champion Limousin

Deerpark Shakira with her bull calf at foot exhibited by Conor and Ryan Mulholland. Sire: Wilodge Vantastic.

Reserve champion Limousin

Bernish Valentine exhibited by Kieran McCrory. Sire: Maraiscote Lothario.

Champion British Blonde

Hillhead Victor exhibited by Geoffrey Rodgers. Sire: Gledney Rab.

Reserve champion British Blonde

Hillhead Unicorn exhibited by Moneyscalp Blondes. Sire: Gledney Rab.

Champion British Blue

Croobs Blues Sapphire exhibited by Croob Blues. Sire: Mountjoy Utopia.

Reserve champion British Blue

Artlone Tequila exhibited by Joshua Arrell. Sire: Engin D Hontoir.

Champion Salers

Sidney exhibited by Stephen Maginn. Sire: Intouchabl.

Reserve champion Salers

Drumlegagh Tami exhibited by J and E A Elliot. Sire: Rocky.

Champion Shorthorn

Cherryvalley Wild Track exhibited by Cherryvalley Farms. Sire: Creaga Rolex.

Reserve champion Shorthorn

Cherryvalley Augusta Wonder exhibited by Cherryvalley Farms. Sire: Creaga Rolex.

Champion Dexter

Derryola Clover exhibited by Ryan Lavery. Sire: Rathnafishogue T Bone EX96.

Reserve champion Dexter

Planetree Cerbrus exhibited by Cadian Dexters. Sire: Quarter House Carlos.

Champion Irish Moiled

Burren Royal Pandora exhibited by N and M Moilies. Sire: Ballyknock Toro.

Reserve champion Irish Moiled

Tully Talulah exhibited by Rachel Armour. Sire: Braefield Bryan.

Champion Dairy Shorthorn

Bushmills Jedi H Princess Jill exhibited by the McLean family. Sire: Glencliffe JP Jedi.

Reserve champion Dairy Shorthorn

Beechview Jazz Janelle exhibited by Jason Booth. Sire: Bushmills Jazz.

Champion Ayrshire

Carnell Barby Doll 13 VG87 exhibited by Stewart and Nyree Baxter. Sire: Brieryside Hail.

Reserve champion Ayrshire

Threemile Prime Magic exhibited by Christian Keenan. Sire: Brieryside Magic.

Champion Jersey

Potterswalls Canadian Club Dawn exhibited by Ashley Fleming. Sire: Avonlea Canadian Club.

Reserve champion Jersey

Potterswalls Victorious Season exhibited by Ashley Fleming. Sire: Rivervalley Victorious.

Champion Holstein

Annaghmore Fitz Atlee exhibited by Hallow and Annaghmore Holsteins. Sire: Toc-Farm Fitz.

Reserve champion Holstein

Annaghmore Luxors Jodie Red exhibited by Annaghmore Holsteins. Sire: Blondin Luxor-Red.

Champion beef interbreed performance bull

Stranagone Valorous exhibited by Robert McWilliams. Sire: Stranagone Jones.

Champion beef interbreed performance heifer

Uppermill Secret Stash 2ND exhibited by Gill Hall Estate. Sire: Perfection of Skaillhouse.

Best exhibitor bred pair

James Porter with Old Glenort Angus.

Best beef group of three

Natives – Shorthorn.

Continentals – Limousin.

Best beef interbreed team of five

Natives – Shorthorn.

Continentals – Limousin.

Best dairy pair

Ashley Fleming with Potterswalls Jerseys.

Best dairy interbreed group

Holstein.

Artlone Tequila, reserve overall champion British Blue. \ MacGregor Photography

Glenbrae Redmouse Z166, reserve overall champion Angus. \ MacGregor Photography

Drumlegagh Tami, reserve overall champion Salers. \ Isla Campbell

Hillhead Unicorn, reserve overall champion British Blonde. \ MacGregor Photography

Planetree Cerbrus, reserve overall champion Dexter. \ MacGregor Photography

Country Crest Brooks, reserve overall champion Hereford. \ Kathryn Shaw

Ranfurly Weikel 56TH R5, reserve overall champion Simmental.\ MacGregor Photography

Cherryvalley Augusta Wonder, reserve overall champion Shorthorn. \ Alfie Shaw

Tully Talulah, reserve overall champion Irish Moiled. \ Sean McCarthy

Falleninch Sancerre, reserve overall champion Charolais. \ MacGregor Photography