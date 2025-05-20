It’s been regarded by many as one of the best ever displays of breed champions in Balmoral, as some outstanding specimens of the various breeds took to the famous lawns at the Eikon Exhibition Center for last week’s showdown.
The quality of both the cattle and sheep on display was commended by everyone in attendance throughout the week. Friday’s beef Interbreed championship saw all 11 breed champions from Wednesday and the overall commercial champion from Thursday go head to head for the overall beef interbreed champion of the show.
After much deliberation, Kerry judge Matthew Goulding tapped out Stephen Maginn with his senior Salers bull Sidney, as the overall beef interbreed champion of the show. This marked a truly magnificent day for the Maginn family and the Salers breed.
Born in August 2020, Sidney is a French-bred stock bull sired by Intouchabl out of the great French cow Galante.
In reserve was a tremendous cow and calf outfit from the Limousin camp, Deerpark Shakira, who won the overall champion Limousin on Wednesday.
Exhibited by the Mulholland family, Shakira is a December 2021-born daughter of Wilodge Vantastic and was shown alongside her Glenrock Redemption-sired bull calf.
Winning the dairy Interbreed championship was Hallow and Annaghmore Holsteins with Annaghmore Fitz Atlee, a fantastic mature cow in milk born in April 2019. Standing reserve in the dairy interbreed championship was the overall champion Ayrshire, Carnell Barby Doll 13 VG87, exhibited by Stewart and Nyree Baxter.
In an outstanding line up of junior champions, the overall junior beef interbreed champion of the show went to the overall commercial champion in the form of a black Limousin cross heifer called Rolex.
Shown by MCV Competitions and Conor McVeigh, this May 2024 born heifer is a daughter of the 180,000gns Graiggoch Rambo.
Reserve junior beef interbreed champion went the way of the Charolais and Stranagone Verynice exhibited by Robert McWilliams.
Deerpark Shakira, overall champion Limousin. \ Alfie Shaw
Ballinalare Farm Nikita, overall champion Simmental. \ MacGregor Photography
Rolex, overall commercial champion and junior interbreed champion. \ Alfie Shaw
Hillhead Victor, overall champion British Blonde. \ MacGregor Photography
Croobs Blues Sapphire, overall champion British Blue. \ MacGregor Photography
Old Glenort Victorious Y514, overall champion Angus. \ MacGregor Photography
Derryola Clover, overall champion Dexter. \ MacGregor Photography
Stranagone Uncanny, overall champion Charolais. \ MacGregor Photography
Burren Royal Pandora, overall champion Irish Moiled. \ Alfie Shaw
Annaghmore Fitz Atlee, overall champion Holstein and dairy interbreed champion. \ Richard Hodgson Photography
Cherryvalley Wild Track, overall champion Shorthorn. \ Alfie Shaw
Carnell Barby Doll 13 VG87, champion Ayrshire and reserve dairy interbreed champion. \ Peter Houston
Tynedale 1 660 Perfection 691, overall champion Hereford. \ Alfie Shaw
Overall beef interbreed champion Sidney, overall champion Salers, exhibited by Stephen Maginn.
Reserve beef interbreed champion Deerpark Shakira, overall champion Limousin, exhibited by Conor and Ryan Mulholland.
Second reserve beef interbreed champion Ballinalare Farm Nikita, overall champion Simmental, exhibited by Lee Wilson.
Beef interbreed junior championRolex exhibited by MCV Competitions and Conor McVeigh.
Reserve beef interbreed junior championStranagone Verynice exhibited by Robert McWilliams.
Dairy interbreed champion Annaghmore Fitz Atlee, overall champion Holstein, exhibited by Hallow and Annaghmore Holsteins.
Reserve dairy interbreed championCarnell Barby Doll 13 VG87, overall champion Ayrshire, exhibited by Stewart and Nyree Baxter.
Second reserve dairy interbreed championPotterswalls Canadian Club Dawn, overall champion Jersey, exhibited by Ashley Fleming.
Commercial championRolex exhibited by MCV Competitions and Conor McVeigh. Sire: Graiggoch Rambo.
Reserve champion commercialBaby Spice exhibited by RMC Commercials. Sire: Claddagh McCabe.
Champion Aberdeen Angus Old Glenort Victorious Y514 exhibited by James Porter. Sire: Carlhurlie Gentilex S124.
Reserve champion Aberdeen Angus Glenbrae Redmouse Z166 exhibited by William Dodd. Sire: Mosshall Red Forrest V018.
Champion HerefordTynedale 1 660 Perfection 691 exhibited by the Haire family. Sire: Dorepoll 1 639 Perfection 691.
Reserve champion Hereford Country Crest Brooks exhibited by Ciaran Kerr. Sire: Country Crest Brooks HH.
Champion CharolaisStranagone Uncanny exhibited by Robert McWilliams. Sire: Stranagone Jones
Reserve champion Charolais Falleninch Sancerre exhibited by Harry Heron. Sire: Barnsford Ferny.
Champion SimmentalBallinalare Farm Nikita with her twin calves at foot exhibited by Lee Wilson. Sire: Saltire Impressive.
Reserve champion SimmentalRanfurly Weikel 56TH R5 exhibited by the Hazelton family. Sire: Annick Talisker.
Champion LimousinDeerpark Shakira with her bull calf at foot exhibited by Conor and Ryan Mulholland. Sire: Wilodge Vantastic.
Reserve champion LimousinBernish Valentine exhibited by Kieran McCrory. Sire: Maraiscote Lothario.
Champion British BlondeHillhead Victor exhibited by Geoffrey Rodgers. Sire: Gledney Rab.
Reserve champion British BlondeHillhead Unicorn exhibited by Moneyscalp Blondes. Sire: Gledney Rab.
Champion British BlueCroobs Blues Sapphire exhibited by Croob Blues. Sire: Mountjoy Utopia.
Reserve champion British BlueArtlone Tequila exhibited by Joshua Arrell. Sire: Engin D Hontoir.
Champion SalersSidney exhibited by Stephen Maginn. Sire: Intouchabl.
Reserve champion SalersDrumlegagh Tami exhibited by J and E A Elliot. Sire: Rocky.
Champion ShorthornCherryvalley Wild Track exhibited by Cherryvalley Farms. Sire: Creaga Rolex.
Reserve champion Shorthorn Cherryvalley Augusta Wonder exhibited by Cherryvalley Farms. Sire: Creaga Rolex.
Champion DexterDerryola Clover exhibited by Ryan Lavery. Sire: Rathnafishogue T Bone EX96.
Reserve champion DexterPlanetree Cerbrus exhibited by Cadian Dexters. Sire: Quarter House Carlos.
Champion Irish MoiledBurren Royal Pandora exhibited by N and M Moilies. Sire: Ballyknock Toro.
Reserve champion Irish MoiledTully Talulah exhibited by Rachel Armour. Sire: Braefield Bryan.
Champion Dairy ShorthornBushmills Jedi H Princess Jill exhibited by the McLean family. Sire: Glencliffe JP Jedi.
Reserve champion Dairy ShorthornBeechview Jazz Janelle exhibited by Jason Booth. Sire: Bushmills Jazz.
Champion AyrshireCarnell Barby Doll 13 VG87 exhibited by Stewart and Nyree Baxter. Sire: Brieryside Hail.
Reserve champion AyrshireThreemile Prime Magic exhibited by Christian Keenan. Sire: Brieryside Magic.
Champion JerseyPotterswalls Canadian Club Dawn exhibited by Ashley Fleming. Sire: Avonlea Canadian Club.
Reserve champion JerseyPotterswalls Victorious Season exhibited by Ashley Fleming. Sire: Rivervalley Victorious.
Champion HolsteinAnnaghmore Fitz Atlee exhibited by Hallow and Annaghmore Holsteins. Sire: Toc-Farm Fitz.
Reserve champion HolsteinAnnaghmore Luxors Jodie Red exhibited by Annaghmore Holsteins. Sire: Blondin Luxor-Red.
Champion beef interbreed performance bullStranagone Valorous exhibited by Robert McWilliams. Sire: Stranagone Jones.
Champion beef interbreed performance heiferUppermill Secret Stash 2ND exhibited by Gill Hall Estate. Sire: Perfection of Skaillhouse.
Best exhibitor bred pairJames Porter with Old Glenort Angus.
Best beef group of threeNatives – Shorthorn.Continentals – Limousin.
Best beef interbreed team of fiveNatives – Shorthorn.Continentals – Limousin.
Best dairy pairAshley Fleming with Potterswalls Jerseys.
Best dairy interbreed groupHolstein.
Artlone Tequila, reserve overall champion British Blue. \ MacGregor Photography
Glenbrae Redmouse Z166, reserve overall champion Angus. \ MacGregor Photography
Drumlegagh Tami, reserve overall champion Salers. \ Isla Campbell
Hillhead Unicorn, reserve overall champion British Blonde. \ MacGregor Photography
Planetree Cerbrus, reserve overall champion Dexter. \ MacGregor Photography
Country Crest Brooks, reserve overall champion Hereford. \ Kathryn Shaw
Ranfurly Weikel 56TH R5, reserve overall champion Simmental.\ MacGregor Photography
Cherryvalley Augusta Wonder, reserve overall champion Shorthorn. \ Alfie Shaw
Tully Talulah, reserve overall champion Irish Moiled. \ Sean McCarthy
Falleninch Sancerre, reserve overall champion Charolais. \ MacGregor Photography
Bernish Valentine, reserve champion Limousin. \ Peter Houston
