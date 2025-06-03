Prime Fatcha ET, senior female champion at the National Charolais Show in 2012, shown by Declan Bourke with the late Michael B Keating, and Eamon O'Reilly of sponsors AIB. \ Alfie Shaw

On Saturday 31 May, the renowned Prime Charolais herd was dispersed in Golden Vale Mart, Tullamore, on behalf of the late Michael B Keating from Templemore, Co Tipperary.

Over the years, Michael - known to many as Benny - enjoyed some memorable days with the Charolais breed, winning multiple national titles, with females such as Prime Sue, Prime Louise, Prime Fatcha and Prime Noelle.

Many will recall the great AI bull Prime Roberto, marketed through Dovea Genetics in the early 2000s, leaving his mark in so many herds throughout the country.

On Saturday, demand was fierce for the seven heifers, one bull and three pregnant recipients carrying pedigree Charolais embryos, as auctioneer Tom Cox reported a full clearance for the Prime cattle.

The seven Prime Charolais females averaged €5,742, while the three pregnant recipients averaged €2,966, with the sole bull Prime Arkle ET selling for €3,800 to Northern Ireland.

Consignment

Leading the Prime consignment at €8,800 was Prime Tamara ET, a December 2022-born daughter of Newhouse Bigal and the Grimaldi daughter Prime Rebecca ET, going back to the prolific Prime Sue. Snapping up this single F94L carrier was Daire Markham from Co Roscommon.

Prime Selma ET was next best at €7,800, a daughter of the great French sire Heracles and Prime Lucy ET, a descendant of Prime Noelle. Born in February 2021, Selma sold scanned in-calf to a breeder from Co Laois.

Prime U Beauty ET and Prime Una ET both found new homes at €5,200. Born in January 2023, U Beauty is a daughter of Newhouse Bigal, while Una is sired by the maternal specialist Bourgogne.