Emlach Hannah, female champion and top-priced female, that sold for €1,450 with Fergal O'Se. / A Moore Media

Friday night saw Texel breeders from all over Ireland descend on Carnaross Mart for the Irish Texel Sheep Society's second premier sale.

With just under 100 catalogued entries, trade remained strong throughout the sale.

Ram lambs averaged €833 and achieved a strong clearance rate of 89%. A slightly smaller female section saw an average price of €723 obtained.

Judge for the night was John Redmond of the Knockhill flock. His female champion came from the pen of Kerry breeder Fergal O’Se.

This Clayburn Dunkirk-sired ewe lamb went on to sell for €1,450 to James Kelly and David Craig, topping the female section.

The reserve female champion title was lifted by father and son duo John and Micheal Donohoe for their Drumderg Fancy Pants-sired ewe lamb.

Later in the day, she was purchased by Pat and Barry Farrell for €1,000.

The second-highest priced female on the night came from young breeder Billy Smith for his Hilltop Golden Eye-sired ewe lamb that went on to sell for €1,080 to John Wherly.

Emlach Hamlet, male champion which sold for €3,750, the top price of the sale, with Fergal O'Se. / A Moore Media

The sale's male champion came in the form of Emlach Hamlet from the same home as the day's female champion.

This cracking Rhaeadr Entreprenur-sired ram lamb went on to top the sale at €3,750, finding his new home with breeder Edward Buckley. Reserve male champion spot went to the ram lamb Corryhill Georgio from Malachy McMeel. Georgio went on to sell for €1,000 to Ethan Duffy.

Selling at €1,720 to David Barrett was a cracking Oberstown ram lamb from Pat and Barry Farrell. This stylish lamb was a son of the renowned Hilltop Golden Eye. He was also a full brother to €18,000 Oberstown Hercules that sold at the Irish Texel premier sale back in August.