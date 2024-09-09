Charollais, Texel, Suffolk and Suftex ram lambs sold at the Springhill tup sale. / Alfie Shaw

Over the last 14 years, John and Graham Foster have been dedicated to breeding rams for the commercial market and this year’s entry of rams for the Springhill pedigree tup sale were no different.

This impressive entry of top-class commercial rams attracted a large number of farmers from all across Northern Ireland.

With 49 rams forward on the night, trade remained strong throughout the entire sale, with just one ram remaining unsold.

Topping the trade at 1,700gns (€2,115) was a Texel shearling sired by Haddo Fortune.

From the eight Texel shearlings forward, four sold over the 1,000gns mark, giving the Texel shearlings an average of 1,038gns (€1,291) and a 100% clearance rate.

Following the Texel shearlings were the hybrid shearlings, all bred from pedigree dams and sires.

The hybrids topped at 1,300gns (€1,617) for a Chartex and 1,100gns (€1,368) for a Suftex, both sired by the pedigree Texel ram Haddo Fortune. The hybrid shearling rams sold for an average of 944gns (€1,174).

Strong entry

Following on from the shearlings was a strong entry of 34 pedigree and hybrid ram lambs, with a 100% clearance for all ram lambs forward.

Topping the ram lamb trade at 1,520gns (€1,890) was a super Chartex lamb sired by pedigree Texel ram Kilduff Ethan and a homebred pedigree Charollais ewe.

The Chartex lambs achieved an impressive average of 1,073gns (€1,335) on the night.

Forward for sale on the night were 15 Charollais ram lambs sired by the renowned 24,000 Boyo Bravemansgame that has bred lambs to 10,000gns in his first year.

They topped at 1,220gns (€1,517) and had an average price per head of 813gns (€1,011).

The Fosters' annual female sale will be held on Friday 20 September at 7pm in Beatties Glenpark Estate, Omagh.

All females will be eligible for immediate export to Britain and Ireland on the night.