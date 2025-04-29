Overall champion Kye Commander 032 HH sold for €5,000. He was shown by Padraig McGrath, here with judge Michael Bird.

It was one of the strongest all-round sales for Hereford bulls this spring, in Golden Vale Mart, Kilmallock, last Friday.

Dairy farmers drove demand, with 18 bulls selling for an average of €4,185, resulting in a 91% clearance.

Auctioneer Eamonn Gaffney took care of proceedings from the rostrum, while Michael Bird from Co Meath adjudicated in the show ring.

Top earner

Topping the trade at €6,100 was Moyclare Winner HH exhibited by Michael Molloy from Co Offaly. Born in July 2023, he is a son of Free Town Tribute and Moyclare Rose 52, a daughter of Border Satchmo S57.

A full horned bull, Winner offered buyers a five-star dairy beef index (DBI) of €112 and below-average calving figures across beef and dairy. He will now reside on a dairy farm in Co Limerick.

Co Roscommon breeder Padraig McGrath had a tremendous day out, selling four bulls for an average of €4,900. Leading his offerings at €5,600 was the first-prize winner Kye Paul 047. One of the youngest lots on the day at 15 months old, this Fabb 1 Northern Star bull carries a replacement index of €149 and a calving index of just 3.1% on dairy cows.

Continued success

The Roscommon man also claimed the overall championship with Kye Commander 032 HH, a full horned son of Corlismore Commander 080 and the Glaslough Rooney daughter, Kye Rosie 830. He went on to sell for €5,000 to a herd in Co Cork.

A bid of €5,600 secured Clondrina 1420TH HH, brought out by Gerard Donnelly from Co Clare. A son of Cill Cormaic Perseus, this August 2023-born bull carries below-average calving figures on dairy cows and heifers.