“First of all, I would like to acknowledge the work been done by volunteers all around Ireland in the preparation for our shows this summer. They are the backbone of our summer shows,” said Harrison when speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal this week.

“Show committees are in full swing across the length and breadth of the country, getting ready for the show season. Without the voluntary work of many people involved in those committees, summer shows would simply not be taking place. Let’s hope the weather will be kind and the sun will shine.”

Insurance costs

Some good news for this year is insurance costs are down by 10%. However, Harrison is quick to point out that other running costs are rising year-on-year: “Costs are rising in general, we all know that. It’s for that reason we hope people come out and support their local shows.”

New this year is the All-Ireland Young Sheperd/Shepherdess Championship for young Sheep enthusiasts to go alongside the All-Ireland Young Stockperson Championship.

“I am really looking forward to this,” said Harrison. “A big thank you to FBD and the Irish Farmers Journal for their involvement in these championships. They are great to encourage young exhibitors into the showring.”

This year, shows will focus on the circular economy and see what they can do to minimise waste by separating bins. Commenting on this, Harrison said: “By shows engaging in these practices of reducing, reusing, recycling, shows can have a net positive impact on the environment.”

He concluded with “the signs are for good weather and great shows in 2025. To the people who have never attended a show in the past, it is a great day out for all the family, young and old, please try it out and prove me wrong”.