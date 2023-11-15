Friday 17 November

  • Clare Limousin Club heifer sale, Sixmilebridge Mart, Co Clare.
  • Charollais sheep sale, Ballybofey and Stranorlar Mart, Co Donegal.
  • Irish Hereford next gen youth competition, Tullamore Mart, starting at 6pm.

    • Saturday 18 November

  • Irish Hereford Breed Society National Calf Show, Tullamore Mart, Co Offaly.
  • Genetic Gems Hereford sale, Tullamore Mart, Co Offaly.
  • Irish Shorthorn Cattle Society, premier sale, Roscommon Mart.
  • Cavelands Limousin sale, Tuam Mart, Co Galway.
  • Irish Limousin Cattle Society AGM, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

    • Monday 20 November

  • Carrick-on-Shannon Winter Fair (sale of senior cattle).

    • Tuesday 21 November

  • Royal Ulster Beef and Lamb, Balmoral, Lisburn, Northern Ireland.