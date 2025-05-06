Carrigroe Alcatraz ET, which sold for the highest price of €13,300. \ Shanon Kinahan Photography

Just over 60 bulls and four heifers presented for sale at the showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday 3 May, with Angus making up the majority of the entries, with just four Herefords on offer.

When all was said and done, auctioneer Francis McGowan reported 53 bulls sold for an average of €3,808.

The overall sale leader came in the form of the Angus bull Carrigroe Alcatraz ET, which sold for a whopping €13,300.

Exhibited by Co Cork breeder John Appelbe, this January 2024-born bull is the result of an embryo taken from the Eurogene AI sire Gabriel Pete and the HF Alcatraz daughter Carrigroe Ur Fawn.

Bred on a Teagasc research farm in Co Cork under the herd name of Ricki Fitzgerald, he boasted a tremendous set of indices, with a calving figure of just 0.7% on beef cows and was purchased by an undisclosed buyer.

Selling for the next-highest price of €6,300 was Bartra Waffles, exhibited by Alan Gibbons from Co Roscommon and bred by Co Mayo breeder Andrew Carson.

Sired by Drumcrow Tribesman and out of the Bunlahy John G ET daughter Glenamoy Tilly, this rising two-year-old bull carries a four-star replacement index of €138 and will now reside on a farm in the Royal County.

Three bulls went under the hammer at €6,100. The first to do so was Canon Park Bob A484, exhibited by Michael Shanley from Co Leitrim.

Born in March 2024, this single Nt821 carrier is a son of Lisduff Red Pepper R368 and the Drumgowna Norman daughter Knockadrinan Tiss. Displaying a five-star terminal index of €103 and a beef sub-index of €116, he was secured by a farmer from Co Longford.

Drumcrow duo

Also selling at €6,100 was Drumcrow Argentinian, the property of Margaret McKiernan from Co Cavan. At just over 13 months old, Argentinian is a son of Rawburn Ernan W110 and a homebred daughter of Drumcrow Joker.

He displayed a five-star replacement index of €168 and below-average calving figures across beef and dairy and will now join a pedigree herd in Co Wexford.

Matching him at the same money was his herd mate Drumcrow Abraham. A son of the herd's stock bull HW Abacus V500, Abraham's mother Drumcrow Heeby is a daughter of the UK sire Blelack Prince Consort.

Born in April 2024, this young bull boasted a massive replacement index of €184, along with a milk figure of +13.7kg and sold to a suckler enterprise in Co Waterford.

Clooncarne bulls

Tom Mulligan and family from Dromod, Co Leitrim, had a great day at the office, selling four bulls for an average of €4,925.

Leading their charge at €6,000 was the 16-month-old Clooncarne Augustus. Sired by Clooncarne Frank and out of the Baronagh Producer daughter Clooncarne Nicky, he was purchased by a farmer based in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

Clooncarne Atalanta was next in line for the Mulligans at €5,000. A son of the herd's stock bull Knockmountagh Robert, he was born in April 2024.

This young bull goes back to a Clooncarne Kyle-bred dam and displayed a well-balanced set of indices, along with below-average calving figures across beef and dairy.

A bid of €5,500 secured the February 2024-born Lisdadnan Always, exhibited by Helen Faughnan from Co Leitrim.

A son of the Bova AI sire Ballyart Trade Secret ET, this young bull goes back to a Lisduff Dandy-sired cow.

Despite being low on replacement and terminal indices, he did carry a four-star DBI of €133 and a five-star beef sub-index of €107. He went home with a farmer from Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

Angus heifers

The four Angus heifers on offer all sold, averaging €2,737, with a top price of €4,000 for Ballycallen Winnie 250, exhibited by Gerry Fee from Leitrim.

This 26-month-old heifer is a daughter of HW Farghal and sold in-calf to Stouphill Bomber.

Hereford bulls peaked at €4,300 for Doonavereen Pascal 2, exhibited by local man Paddy Farrell. Born in January 2023, this Conmelvin Ollie son is out of a Trillick Best-bred cow.

Pick up this week's Irish Farmers Journal to read all about the sale in Carrick.