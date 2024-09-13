This week, the Irish Farmers Journal news team brings you the latest on the ongoing Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) payment fiasco.

We talk prices on straw and meal heading into the back end of the year, as well as what co-ops are giving as the outlook on dairy markets for the remainder of this year.

Also discussed are former chief EU agri-food trade negotiator John Clarke's commentary on the possible impact of an EU-Mercosur free trade agreement and the likely outcome of tensions between the EU and China on tariffs.