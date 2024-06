Dr Cathal McCabe presenting on the Healthy Oats project in Teagasc Oak Park.

Cathal McCabe joins us on this week’s Young Stock Podcast to chat about all things crops.

Cathal has worked in crops research and is now a lecturer on the subject.

He talks about working out in the fields and taking this experience to the classroom, the new crop science course in UCD and his career path to date.

You can listen to the podcast here.