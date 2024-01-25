The 25ac holding at Brittas, Tagoat, Co Wexford, is just off the N25.

Quinn Property has a circa 25ac holding for sale by private treaty new to the market at Brittas, Tagoat, Co Wexford.

Situated just off the main N25 Wexford to Rosslare road, this farm has no road frontage and access is via a 300m-long hardcore laneway from the public road.

Divided by hedgerows into three similar-sized fields, all of which are currently in grass, the land is good quality and the sales agents say that no part of these lands could be considered as waste agriculturally.

The surrounding area is a hotbed of farming activity, with plenty of tillage and livestock production taking place. Holdings of this size have met good demand of late.

It’s a decent block of ground together and could easily serve as an outside farm for silage production or heifer rearing. Equally, it could suit a tillage operation too.

There could also be energy interests at play here too. While this land is suitable for any farming enterprise, it’s worth noting that there is an existing solar farm adjoining the land.

So don’t rule out this land as having potential for further solar development. After all, there’s a reason the area is called the sunny southeast.

Access to the farm is via a laneway off the the N25.

On the southern side of the N25 road, this land is 1.5km north of Tagoat, 6.5km from Rosslare Harbour and 6km from Rosslare Strand. Wexford town is also relatively close by at approximately 13km.

Potential buyers are looking at a guide price in the region of €10,000 to €12,000/ac for this compact corner of the Model County.