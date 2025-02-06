The 29.4ac at Newstown, Tullow, Co Carlow, will be auctioned on Wednesday 12 February.

Tullow-based auctioneers REA Dawson gets its land sales under way next week with the auction of a 29.4ac farm at Newstown, Tullow, Co Carlow.

A block of excellent-quality arable land, it is in one block and laid out in four fields, with mature hedgerows forming the boundaries. Currently in tillage, the land has a natural water supply and is located less than 5km from the village of Ardattin and 6km from Tullow.

This farm is guided in the region of €20,000/ac.

The public auction takes place at 3pm on Wednesday 12 February in the offices of REA Dawson at Barrack St, Tullow.

Good road frontage

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal concerning smaller blocks of land, auctioneer Matthew Conry said: “We found last year that the smaller bits of land from 20ac to 40ac sold very well.

"Prices rose steadily thought 2024 and we achieved prices of around €25,000/ac, but all that depended on where the land was and what types of farms were around them. We’re only getting our sales going for this year, but I can’t see that trend changing.”

The number of farms of that size coming to the market throughout the country is gradually increasing and he said there are a number of factors behind this.

The land is laid out in four fields and is presently in tillage.

“Generational change, no successor or people who have bought land closer to home and want to sell an outside block. There’s always a genuine reason for these sales.

"Smaller holdings are an option to more farmers too, especially if it’s something close by and they can add to a local holding. The smaller blocks of ground are that bit easier to finance as well, so that’s also a factor.”

On the land letting front, he reported steady demand in the area, especially for grassland. Like most other years, he reported demand as being very steady.

“When it comes to new land coming on the leasing market, we’re seeing good demand for grass ground and less of an appetite for tillage ground. Prices for new takes are running between €350/ac and €400/ac.”