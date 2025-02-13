The land at Cumminstown, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath, is all in one block.

There was strong interest in the auction of a circa 64ac residential farm at Cumminstown, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath, on Friday 7 February.

Guided at €450,000 ahead of the sale, the grassland property with a derelict one-storey cottage had a number of bidders before the gavel finally fell at €592,000. This equated to €9,250/ac - almost €2,220/ac over its guide price.

Mullingar-based auctioneers Murtagh Bros were joint agents for this sale, along with Richard Cleary Property Partners of Tullamore.

A roomful of people was present for the combined in-person and online in the Greville Arms Hotel Mullingar and the pre-sale interest translated into active bidders once proceedings got under way.

Competitive bidders

Three competitive bidders brought it to €480,000, at which point it went on the market.

A local drystock farmer and a dairy farmer remained in the race before auctioneer Dillon Murtagh brought the gavel down with the drystock farmer ultimately being successful.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal after the event, Murtagh said: “We kicked off our land sales for the year with this property. There was good interest and we had plenty of farmers in the room for the auction and we had a very competitive auction with a number of committed bidders.”

While some of the roof has fallen in, the cottage is in relatively good condition.

Located down a cul-de-sac, this property is within five minutes’ drive from the village of Ballynacargy. It’s a short distance from a local road that connects the R393 road with the N4 road.

Close to the roadside, the derelict cottage could be a contender for the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant.

The land, close to the border between Westmeath and Longford, is all in one block and was described as being typical of the area. All in grass, it has principally been used for grazing and is fenced for cattle and sheep.

The land at Cumminstown, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath, is located at the end of a cul-de-sac.

The presence of an old cottage, close to the roadside, is a useful asset.

The cottage currently forms part of a temporary livestock holding area.

Presently acting as part of a livestock holding area, it has potential to be renovated or could be useful as part of a future planning permission.

A single-storey dwelling, part of the slate roof remains while the rest has fallen in. To the rear of it there is a small stone lean-to that possibly acted as a turf storage shed in its day.