Elgin Energy Services has been granted planning permission for a 10-year project along the Westmeath-Offaly border.
The project, the latest in a series by the Irish developer, will involve the construction of a solar farm on a 52ac site in Lurgan, with an additional 5ac in Culleenagower, Moate, designated for a temporary construction compound and client substation.
The solar farm is expected to have an operational lifespan of 40 years.
One of the conditions attached to the planning permission is that the developer must remove all infrastructure from the site after the 40-year period.
