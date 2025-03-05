Ireland has set a target to develop 500 MW of community energy projects by 2030, including community solar and wind farms. This target is one of the main drivers behind the introduction of the new Small-Scale Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (SRESS).

While this scheme may not be viable for many commercial projects, it offers a premium price for community projects, potentially making them viable.

However, the process of developing a community energy project is arduous. While considerable support is available, it still requires significant work, drive, time, and expense.

In response to this, a new service being launched by the Irish company Community Climate Change (CCC), in collaboration with the GAA, aims to streamline the process and help GAA clubs build and own their own solar farms. The company is now seeking farmers and bog owners to lease land for these community projects.

Community projects

CCC is a new Irish environmental company founded by Austin Cox, who has a background in the public sector, and Karl Gallagher, who is an engineer.

Community energy projects are not a new concept, but they are still few and far between compared to commercial projects. For a project to be considered a community project, the community must own 100% of the project, with its members constituted under a legal entity, a Renewable Energy Community (REC). One hundred per cent of all profits, dividends, and surpluses derived from the project should be returned to the community.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Austin explained that there are many rules and regulations surrounding RECs, and they saw an opportunity to streamline the process.

He said that the GAA stood out as the ideal organisation to partner with, given that it has around 1,800 widely dispersed clubs across the Republic of Ireland. CCC has also partnered with Enterprise Ireland, SEAI, international investment companies, public authorities, and other stakeholders on this initiative.

This new service is designed to assist GAA clubs in developing renewable energy projects owned by their members, which will be built on sites across the country.

These solar farm sites may not necessarily be located in the same community as the GAA clubs but could be situated on some of the poorest land areas in the country, particularly bogs, he said.

Ownership

Their aim is to make renewable energy “community-centric”. The GAA club, along with other clubs, organisations, or groups, will come together to form the REC, which will become the legal entity responsible for developing the project, including managing leases, finance, grid connections, power purchase agreements, etc. The ownership of the solar farm, and its profits, will belong to the REC and its members.

Solar farm

CCC aims to help GAA clubs develop six megawatt (MW) solar farms, which will require around 40c of land. This land will be rented from landowners on a 40-year lease.

They are targeting farmland, bogland, defunct council dumps, or any unused sites, particularly land that may be unsuitable for other purposes. He explained that the site can be provided by one or more landowners or bog owners. The site must be within 5km of a 38kV ESB substation or overhead power lines.

Forty acres of land will be required to build the solar farm.

The leases will be based on market valuations provided by valuers CBRE and will be indexed to the price of electricity. Austin stated that he believes this approach will positively impact both the GAA community and communities adjacent to bogland across the country, especially those who have been recently disenfranchised by green legislation restricting turf cutting.

Community power

A 6 MW solar farm could cost upwards of €6 million to build, Austin explained. CCC will arrange project financing for its development, with the repayments to be made with the revenue generated from the solar farm. It will also provide the legal expertise, energy trading and engineering know-how for GAA clubs to run their solar farms. Once the investment costs are covered, the members of the REC will fully own the solar farm.

The electricity produced by the solar farm will be sold to Community Power, Ireland’s first community-owned renewable electricity utility company. A power purchase agreement will be signed with the utility and receive a guaranteed tariff rate of 14c/kWh under the SRESS. A 6 MW solar farm could bring in revenues of over €600,000 per year.

Community Power originated from Ireland’s first community-owned wind farm, Templederry Wind Farm in Co Tipperary, and is now collaborating with Irish communities to develop more community-based renewable energy projects.

Austin explains that members of the REC must also switch their utility provider to Community Power. In return, they will receive electricity at a lower cost compared to current market rates.

While there have been some community groups opposing solar farm projects across the country, Austin believes these projects will be different. Communities will be able to own the solar farm and enjoy cheaper power, making the project more widely accepted he said.

Target

Austin said that there is no initial target for the number of solar farms they aim to develop, but that they are focusing on Co Offaly first. This is because there are many GAA clubs in the area, along with a particularly high amount of bogland, which they intend to target. He does not believe there will be any issues with developing solar farms on bogland.

SEAI

The SEAI will also help manage the project through their REC Toolbox, Austin explained. Once the REC qualifies, they can receive up to €180,000 in funding from the SEAI to help develop the project and secure planning permission.

CCC’s business model involves working with the SEAI on behalf of the REC, securing the grant aid, progressing through planning and providing all other necessary steps as a full “cradle-to-grave” service.

Contact

Communities need little or no knowledge of grants, financing, engineering, law or solar farm construction Austin said. He said that GAA clubs are being invited to take up this opportunity due to their unique position in Irish society, as well as their existing committee framework and legal entity.

He also said that if any owners of farmland or bogs are interested in leasing land as part of this initiative, please email your name and contact number to communityclimatechange@gmail.com.