Gas remains the biggest source of energy in Ireland.

Natural gas remained Ireland’s largest energy source throughout August, contributing 37% to electricity generation, according to Gas Networks Ireland.

This represents a decrease from 45% in July and 44% in August 2023.

At its peak over the month, gas provided 73% of Ireland's electricity needs, while during periods of increased wind energy generation, it supplied as little as 13%.

Wind

Electricity generated by wind energy saw a significant increase, averaging 34%, up from 22 % in July and matching its performance in August 2023.

Wind energy reached a peak of 74% of the country’s electricity supply, but dropped to less than 1% during calm periods.

According to Met Éireann, August experienced particularly strong winds, especially in the latter half of the month, driven by storm Lilian.

The storm, which swept across Ireland late on Thursday 22 August and early on Friday 23 August, brought widespread heavy rain and high winds, boosting the country’s renewable energy generation.