Planning permission has been granted for a new hydrogen plant and energy centre at the former Asahi site in Killala, Mayo.

The application, submitted by Constant Energy, was approved by Mayo County Council subject to 13 conditions.

The multimillion development will include a hydrogen plant with a 24m-high double storage electrolyser building, a hydrogen storage area, a hydrogen gas tube filling station, a gas injection compound, a gas above-ground installation building and an electrical substation with ancillary equipment.

The energy centre will consist of nine gas engines capable of generating up to 106 megawatts of power.

The project includes the full demolition and removal of all existing Asahi plant buildings, foundations, above-ground drainage infrastructure and underground services on the site.

Mayo goal

Minister of State at the Department of the Environment, Climate and Energy, Alan Dillon, welcomed the approval and stated that the development supports Mayo’s goal of becoming a centre for renewable energy and green industry.