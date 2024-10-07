IrBEA’s National Bioenergy Conference is set to take place this Thursday, October 10 at the at the Royal Marine Hotel, Dún Laoghaire, Dublin.

Bioenergy encompasses everything from solid biomass, liquid biofuels, biogas/biomethane, wood fuels, energy crops and biochar.

Each technology has its own role in providing a solution to the current challenges in Ireland.

The conference, organised by Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA), will focus on the need to take action and resource existing strategies, as well as the rollout of new policies and supports to advance the development of the sector.

Seán Finan, Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA) CEO, said: “We need all renewable technologies and renewable fuels to be deployed as part of a broad renewable energy policy in Ireland.

“The bioenergy sector is growing strongly across the EU, and bioenergy remains the largest source of renewable energy at a European and global level,” he said.

Some of the highlights of the National Bioenergy Conference will include:

An emphasis on the solid biomass, liquid biofuels, biogas/biomethane, wood fuels, energy crops, and biochar sectors throughout the agenda, with various speakers and experts sharing their insights.

Perspectives from Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform Ossian Smyth on the role of bioenergy in the circular bioeconomy.

The role of bioenergy in Ireland’s renewable electricity, heat, transport, and agricultural policies.

The views of large energy users on the potential for bioenergy deployment.

Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage and carbon dioxide removals (CDR).

Developments and an overview from Brussels on the solid biomass and biogas/biomethane sectors.

An update on the biomethane strategy, capital grants, and the design of the Renewable Heat Obligation (RHO) scheme, as well as biomethane’s role in a decarbonised gas network.

Delivering the renewable transport policy and the role of liquid and gaseous biofuels.

Northern Ireland's biomethane journey within the agriculture policy landscape.

Decarbonising heat in Ireland and the role of bioenergy.

The HVO supply chain.

Biochar - The IrBEA Interreg NW Europe CASCADE project journey.

