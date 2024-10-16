The EU’s recent warning to member states, including Ireland, in this regard should act as a wake-up call he said.

Lengthy planning and judicial review processes are major hold-ups in the rollout of renewable energy.

This is according to Paul Gallagher, the newly appointed head of Onshore Technologies for EDF Renewables Ireland, part of one of the world’s largest electricity companies.

On the announcement of his appointment, he also commented on the many issues with weak grid infrastructure in Ireland.

“Unfortunately, Ireland is on a countdown to 2030, and time is not on our side. The challenges to Ireland achieving its climate action goals have been well publicised, not least the lack of grid infrastructure in those parts of the country where the renewable energy resources are greatest,” he said.

“The EU’s recent warning to member states, including Ireland, in this regard should act as a wake-up call, and the sector urgently needs a commitment of resources to address these issues if Ireland is to avoid the billions of euros in climate fines that are coming down the track,” continued Gallagher.

Pipeline

EDF Renewables is aiming to have over 10GW of operational assets across Ireland and the UK by 2035. In 2023, the company energised three of Ireland’s first grid-scale solar farms and announced plans for six onshore wind farms across the island. In total, the company has an Irish onshore development pipeline of almost 1GW.

Experience

Originally from Portlaoise in Laois, Gallagher has over 20 years’ experience in infrastructure development, including more than 15 years developing renewable energy.

He was previously portfolio director for Renewable Energy at FuturEnergy Ireland and Coillte, and before that, spent over five years developing onshore wind projects in Australia.