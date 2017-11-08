Sign in to your account
My farming week: Alan Rigney, Leamonaghan, Ballycumber, Co Offaly

By on
Meet the Offaly man breeding Italian cattle by embryo transfer and selling to Scotland.
Meet the Offaly man breeding Italian cattle by embryo transfer and selling to Scotland.

I farm: 50ac at Ballycumber, Co Offaly, half of which is my own and the rest is a rented neighbouring farm.

Cattle: I keep 15 suckler cows and their progeny. There is a mix of Simmental cross commercial cows, pedigree Simmental cows and pedigree Romagnola cattle.

Italian impulse: I first saw the Romagnola cattle on a trip to Italy in 2003. I ended up buying a pedigree heifer and shipping her home to Ireland. It was a bit of an impulse buy.

Embryo transfer: I then used an embryo transfer programme with Bovi Genetics in Cavan to get more females for my herd. Eventually I would like to build up to 20 pedigree females. Every year I buy in some whitehead heifers to use as recipients.

Flushing: You could get a very bad flush or a very good flush; you never know. You could get nothing or you could get 38 embryos like a friend of mine did recently with a pedigree Simmental cow, but that was really exceptional. It’s a tricky process and everything has to be perfect.

Calves: The reason I like the Romagnola is that they give the power of a Charolais with the calving ease of an Angus. It’s nothing to do with the size or weight at birth, it’s literally their shape – the Romagnola calves are long, cylindrical calves.

Pedigree sales: I’ve just sold my fourth bull to Scotland. Silver Lee Defoe is being shipped over this week. I spoke at a meeting about rare and minority breeds in Fyffe in Scotland in 2013 and I’ve had a number of sales as a result.

Mart sales: I keep my commercial calves for one winter and I usually sell them in October in Ballinasloe Mart. This year, the bulls and heifers averaged 620kg and I was happy with the price I got.

Off-farm job: I work for Nugent Engineering so I’m on the road every single day but they are very understanding around calving time.

Weather: I put calves in on 30 September this year. It’s the earliest I have ever put them in. I think I’ll be OK for fodder but I would have concerns about slurry. I’ll be busting to get it out on the deadline day next spring.

Quotable quote: I can guarantee you will never have a Romagnola calf stuck at the hips.

