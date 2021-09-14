Plots have been marked out ahead of the 90th National Ploughing Championships which take place in Ratheniska, Co Laois, from 15-17 September. This picture was taken in Lamberton, which was the site of the National Ploughing Championships in 1943.

The 90th National Ploughing Championships kick off on Wednesday 15 September, in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

The Irish Farmers Journal’s tillage team will broadcast live from the event across social media on Thursday and Friday (16 and 17 September) and will provide video and results from the fields each evening.

Ploughing on Thursday takes place at Lamberton, the same area where the National Ploughing Championships took place in 1943.

While the event is not open to the wider public, three days of competitive ploughing await.

Main events

The main events will be on Thursday and Friday, as competitors compete for the senior All-Ireland title in both two-furrow conventional and two-furrow reversible.

The winners of both will compete at the World Ploughing Championships in 2022.

Day one will see under-21, under-28, junior and intermediate competitions take place in conventional and reversible classes, while there will also be vintage and horse ploughing.

Day two sees the seniors take to the fields, along with Macra, Farmerette, vintage and horse ploughing.

Day three will be the test match for the senior competitions, while stars of the future will get a chance to shine in the novice classes.

The loy digging finals will also take place on Friday.

Stay tuned to the Irish Farmers Journal website and to the Irish Farmers Journal social media channels for updates.