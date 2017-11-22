Nationwide on-farm slaughter service needed
By Caitríona Morrissey on 23 November 2017
A report has highlighted the conflicts between the potential financial loss and the welfare of an animal injured on the farm.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
Related Stories
By Photo Desk on 17 November 2017
By Photo Desk on 15 November 2017
By Anthony Jordan on 20 October 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...