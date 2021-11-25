Bobcat will be showcasing its new generation R-Series agricultural telehandler range at Lamma (11-12 January) at the NEC Birmingham.

Bobcat will be showcasing its new generation R-Series agricultural telehandler range at Lamma (11-12 January) at the NEC Birmingham.

On the company’s stand, Bobcat will be showing two new models for the first time - the flagship TL43.80HF Agri 4 Star model and the compact TL30.60 telehandler.

The company will also show a range of other models from its loader and mini-excavator range.

TL43.80HF

On standard 24in tyres, the TL43.80HF offers a maximum lift capacity of 4.3t, a maximum lift height of 7.5m and a maximum forward reach of 4m. The TL30.60 has a maximum lift capacity of 3t, a maximum lift height of 5.9m and a maximum forward reach of 3m.

Including these models, Bobcat’s R-Series agricultural telehandler range provides a choice of seven models with Stage V engines, covering maximum lifting capacities between 2.6t and 4.3t with lifting heights from 6m to 8m and comprises the following models:

Compact models – TL26.60, TL30.60 and TL30.70.

Large models – TL35.70, TL34.65HF, TL38.70HF and TL43.80HF.

New cab

The new R-Series telehandlers feature a new cab design with a focus on increased space and visibility.

The new Bobcat multifunctional joystick enables faster operations.

The FNR button located at the back of the joystick is controlled using the index finger, allowing the operator to use their thumb to actuate the usual boom and auxiliary functions and new smart functions, such as the auto grab, the bucket shaking feature, the boom float and the speed shifting system.

It also features a new LCD colour display is available with a larger 7in touchscreen with built-in radio and a phone page and a new Grammer Maximo air suspension seat.

Warranty

As with all new Bobcat telehandlers, the R-Series comes with a three-year warranty (or 3,000 hours) on the entire machine as standard from the factory, extendable to five years and 5,000 hours.