The Dealer read hungrily this week that ABP took home 42 medals from the world steak challenge, the Olympics of steak. However, it was the meat processor’s Polish arm that scooped the coveted title of ‘Europe’s best steak’ for its grain-fed red and white platinum marbled ribeye.
Irish grass-fed cuts garnered their fair share of silverware, but despite all the fanfare around the Bord Bia-partnered competition, The Dealer was still left wondering what price these steaks’ heifers and steers made on the hook.
