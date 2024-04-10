As the weather continues to hit the tillage sector this season, in the last few weeks the sector has also seen talented expertise exit agronomy roles.

All are moving on to greener fields no doubt and the best of luck to them in their next career moves.

The exits leave many roles unfilled in the sector and, unfortunately, there is a shortage of agronomists in the country so the roles will not be filled easily.

The Department of Agriculture, Teagasc and third-level institutions have to be questioned here. Why is the next generation not choosing crops as a career path?

I’ll be telling the young ones down the road that there are plenty of jobs in it anyway. Walking the fields looking at crops doesn’t seem like a bad old job. Granted, there’ll be money to be collected but sure isn’t that in every job.