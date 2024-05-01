I see that UCD’s AgSoc is to raffle off 1t of fertiliser for charity this year. AgSoc has launched its grand raffle for 2024, which is sponsored by FBD Insurance.

First prize is 1t of Target Terra fertiliser, second prize is a MooCall sensor and third prize includes a large Clarke’s Machinery merchandise bundle.

There are a number of other spot prizes also to be won.

Tickets are on sale online and from committee members, who will be out in local marts and stores across the country over the coming weeks.

This year’s chosen charities are Embrace Farm and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.