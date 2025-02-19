Monday night’s Kildare IFA meeting was often tense, as the story of the latest arson episode was recounted.
There was one moment of light relief, however, when sergeant Graham Kavanagh advised people to keep security cameras maintained and clean.
“There’s a cleaning product called ‘XXX’,” he said, “you can get it online. Put it into Amazon, I wouldn’t be putting ‘XXX’ into Google,” he said, relieving the tension.
Monday night’s Kildare IFA meeting was often tense, as the story of the latest arson episode was recounted.
There was one moment of light relief, however, when sergeant Graham Kavanagh advised people to keep security cameras maintained and clean.
“There’s a cleaning product called ‘XXX’,” he said, “you can get it online. Put it into Amazon, I wouldn’t be putting ‘XXX’ into Google,” he said, relieving the tension.
SHARING OPTIONS: