I hear that former Irish Rugby team captain Rory Best has acquired some of the top Angus genetics in Australia.

The sports star visited the renowned 4,000-cow herd at Macka’s Angus in Salt Ash, New South Wales, last year and farm owner Robert MacKenzie was totally unaware of his Irish fame.

“I realised a few hours in that he’s a well-known bloke over your way,” he told The Dealer.

MacKenzie has spent nearly $600,000 on two record-breaking bulls in recent years, Texas Iceman ($225,000) and Texas Thunderstruck ($360,000).

The pair set all-breeds Australian price records and the younger beast still holds that title. Best took home a box of Iceman straws and embryos for use in his own Angus herd and the first calves landed this spring. Maybe he’ll have some Irish record-breakers to come.