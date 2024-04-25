The Dealer hears that more changes are coming to the ICBF board.

I’m told more changes are coming to the ICBF board. Some natural succession, along with some new changes, are afoot.

Current IFA livestock chair Declan Hanrahan will assume the seat held by Brendan Golden, while the other two IFA nominees of Stephen Arthur and Tadhg Buckley are to stay put.

A new Munster Bovine representative will be needed, with Doreen Corridan now heading up NCBC and taking the seat vacated by Bernard Eivers. It was detailed in these pages last week that Seán Sherman will be replaced by Peader Glennon soon.

Will there be more changes and a further strengthening of a suckler focus? Time will tell.