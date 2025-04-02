With foot-and-mouth cases occurring in central Europe, a documentary film shown on Virgin Media on Sunday night was particularly timely.
Titled Ransom 79, the film recounted journalist Charlie Bird’s last investigative case as he battled with motor neurone disease.
He tenaciously uncovered the hitherto unknown story of a demand by splinter republican group Saor Éire, for £5m from the Department of Agriculture.
They were threatening to otherwise introduce foot-and-mouth into Ireland. One final great story from a great man.
