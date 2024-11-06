Francie Gorman has worked as IFA as Laois county chair, regional chair for south Leinster and as association president. \ Philip Doyle

I see that Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman was given a civic reception by Laois County Council last week.

It was in honour of the work he has done for agriculture within the organisation, working as Laois county chair, regional chair for South Leinster and now as association president.

Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, Padraig Fleming said that Gorman “works tirelessly with the organisation and represents 72,000 members” negotiating with the Government and European Commission.

The Dealer wonders if anyone would ever organise a civic reception for my good self.