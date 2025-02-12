Jeremy Clarkson’s ears must have been burning following the exchanges at a recent Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) celebration.

Asked who he would like to see as a celebrity member of the association, INHFA president Vincent Roddy chose Clarkson.

Although Roddy accepted that the British TV personality was not everybody’s “cup of tea”, he told the 10-year celebration of the INHFA’s founding that “very few people had done as much as Clarkson to communicate the challenges facing farmers to the general public”.

“He’s a brilliant communicator and highlights the difficulties farmers encounter on a continuing basis,” Roddy maintained.