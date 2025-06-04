Linda Coghlan has been appointed national co-ordinator of the Irish Forest Owners (IFO).
A native of north Co Dublin, Coghlan has experience in both forest management, forest certification, a first-class honours degree in land management (forestry) and a background in accountancy.
Coghlan formerly worked as a lecturer in Teagasc’s agricultural college in Ballyhaise, Co Cavan. The new co-ordinator will certainly be busy, given the fallout from the winter storms, the continuing problems with ash dieback and the perennial issue of licensing.
