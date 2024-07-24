I see that Connie Walsh is hanging up her shepherd’s crook at the Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) after eight years.

A key cog in the INHFA backroom team, she is off to pastures new with the IDA, not to be confused with the IFA.

The formidable woman was often a friendly ear to farmers who called into the office to see what was happening with scheme payments.

I’m told she’s hoping for two tickets to see Galway play Armagh at the weekend. No doubt there is an INHFA member out there who could sort her out. Surely, there’s a few tickets going spare in Mayo or Sligo?