I see that Coolmore is on the lookout for a herds-person to join the beef farming wing of what its notice states is generally recognised as the “world’s biggest thoroughbred racehorse breeding operation”.
Duties of the role include feeding cattle, herding and grassland management on the bovine side of John Magnier’s empire. With “attractive remuneration” on offer for the new recruit, The Dealer wonders what application numbers are like for the position.
