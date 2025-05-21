It’s great to hear the Carlow to Cork Tractor Club will be holding its 21st annual fundraiser for Children’s Health Foundation Ireland.
Sixty vintage tractors will make the 200km journey from Fenagh, Co Carlow, to Halfway, Ballinhassig, Co Cork, on Friday, 30 May. Donations will go towards the paediatric chairs in the KIDS project, which facilitate early mobility post cardiothoracic surgery and a sensory play department.
I hope the convoy is warmly cheered on by supporters along their 200km route.
