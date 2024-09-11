Cllr Willie Aird (Fine Gael) is elected at the Laois local election count. \ Alf Harvey

I hear dairy farmer and Portlaoise townie Willie Aird has secured the Fine Gael nomination in Laois ahead of the general election.

He’s the only farmer in the running in the county.

Aird has long soldiered in politics, having served since 1979 on the town commission and county council since 1985.

His family once bottled milk and delivered and sold it in Portlaoise town.

Aird is still a liquid milk supplier. Interestingly, I hear Aird’s other half played a key role in co-ordinating IFA president Francie Gorman’s winning campaign. That and Aird topping the poll in the local elections has made a fine rehearsal for the coming months.