Waterford Ladies senior team take to the pitch to line out the Waterford map. \ Eleanor Barry

A group of Waterford dairy farmers have formed a partnership to sponsor their county’s ladies Gaelic football team.

For the next three years, Waterford LGFA will be sponsored by the group of around 500 Tirlán committee members who aim to support the senior team and contribute to Waterford’s underage player development pathway programmes.

The group also hopes this will highlight the positive aspects of farming and shine a light on the contribution farmers make to their communities, and the environment.

It may be known as the Crystal County but these farmers are real gems.

I also see that Tirlán is to sponsor the Irish under-18 girls hockey team for the 2025 season.

Good news all round.

Read more

Avonmore to sponsor Ireland U18 girls' hockey team

Cats are milking it

Will-ing to give his all for growth of hurling